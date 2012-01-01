We are dedicated to making your special day unforgettable. Our team of experienced planners will work with you to create the elopement or micro wedding of your dreams. We are here to bring your vision to life. Contact us today to start planning your perfect wedding!
We know that you want your wedding to be a unique day that celebrates you! Tell us more about the story of your relationship that you want to share with your guests. We'll get back to you soon with some ideas!
Jacksonville, Florida 32218, United States
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
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Your perfect day is just a few clicks away! Whether it's an intimate elopement or a beautifully crafted micro-wedding, we’re here to make it unforgettable.
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Let’s turn your vision into reality—stress-free, elegant, and uniquely yours.
Spots are filling up fast for our Fall launch, so don’t wait!